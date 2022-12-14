Class 10 Student Hangs Self Inside School in MP’s Barwani, CCTV Footage Surfaces

An official stated that the Class 10 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the classrooms at the school in the morning. The exact cause for the extreme step will be known only after a probe.

“After breakfast, the boy went to an empty classroom and hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a towel,” the school’s principal Govind Bhayal said.

The boy, who was staying in the school’s hostel, had written a letter addressed to the warden, which was found inside a notebook, Barwani police station in-charge Vijay Rawat told PTI. He added that the boy had stated that he did not want to study in a group and wished to study alone.

The incident comes days after a student of class 11th from Gwalior shot himself using his father’s licensed pistol. The boy likely was facing trouble with online classes.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726