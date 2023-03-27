Home

Madhya Pradesh

Coaching Student Dies By Suicide In Indore, Teacher Arrested For Harassment

According to the preliminary investigation, Shaili died by hanging herself in her room on Saturday evening.

Coaching Student Dies By Suicide In Indore: A 20-year-old girl, who was preparing for competitive exams in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by a teacher, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shaili Singh who had come to Indore from Bundelkhand’s Panna district to prepare for competitive examinations. According to the preliminary investigation, Shaili died by hanging herself in her room on Saturday evening.

According to the police, when Shaili’s suicide case was investigated, no details were found on her mobile, and all the data had been deleted. As the cops started recording statements from her relatives and friends, it came to the fore that Shaili was facing harassment from Aman Aggarwal, who is a teacher at her coaching classes. The statements made to police by the deceased uncle claim that the coaching teacher was sending her obscene messages on her mobile. When the police checked Aman’s mobile, no data was found as he too had formatted it.

Police have arrested Aman Aggarwal on the basis of preliminary investigations while the mobile phones of Shelly and Aman are being scanned.

Shaili’s relatives said that she had complained to her mother also about Aman’s ill-treatment as she was troubled by his behaviour.

