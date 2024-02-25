Home

Madhya Pradesh

LS Polls Chance At Making India A Superpower: Amit Shah Tells BJP Workers

Amit Shah alleged that the Congress during its 10-year tenure (between 2004 and 2014) had indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

File Photo (ANI)

Lok Sabha Polls: Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are about making India a superpower and the world’s third largest economy. Addressing the BJP’s booth-level workers at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Shah asked them to pledge to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats.

“Resolve to form Modi-led government at Centre again by winning more than 400 seats. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls is for making Bharat a superpower and the world’s third largest economy under Modi’s leadership,” Shah told party workers.

The Union Home Minister also blistered the opposition the Congress, stating that the grand-old party is synonymous with corruption. “Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress,” the BJP veteran said.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Modi government, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to take swipes at him by saying the saffron party claims it will build the temple but will not give people the date of construction.

“The temple has been built under the Modi government. The BJP fulfils every commitment made to the public,” asserted Shah, considered his party’s key strategist.

BJP holds core group meeting of 5 states

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi in wake of the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, the party said in a statement.

In the meeting of the party’s Uttar Pradesh Core Group, discussions were held over seats the party lost in the previous Lok Sabha polls.

A special strategy was made for the Rae Bareli and Mainpuri seats and there was also a discussion regarding MLC elections, ANI reported.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, UP Organization Minister Dharampal Singh and others were present in the meeting.

In the second phase, the West Bengal Core Group meeting was organized. State President Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and others were present at this meeting.

According to sources, 42 Lok Sabha seats were specifically discussed in the meeting. The vandalism that took place in Sandesh Khali was also specifically discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah and other core group members who were present in the meeting, the ANI report said.

“PM’s proposed rally is scheduled to be held in Arambag district on March 1. His rally on March 2 is proposed in Krishnanagar. He will address both rallies and dedicate several schemes to the public,” Majumdar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

