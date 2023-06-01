Home

Madhya Pradesh

Condoms, Birth Control Pills Given As Wedding Gifts At Mass Marriage Ceremony In Madhya Pradesh Spark Row

The condoms and birth control pills were found inside the makeup boxes gifted to brides at the mass marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 300 couples got married at a mass ceremony held under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A row has erupted after condoms and contraceptive pills packed inside makeup boxes were gifted to brides at a mass marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. Nearly 300 couples got married at a mass ceremony held under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana.

The condoms and birth control pills were found inside the makeup boxes that had National Health Mission stickers. Senior district official Bhursingh Rawat said there is “no provision in the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah” for distributing such kit. Rawat said the condoms and contraceptives were distributed as part of an awareness campaign under the family planning programme.

“We are not responsible for distributing condoms and contraceptive pills. There is no provision in the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah for the provision of such a kit. We have told the local administration officials to keep a check on this in future and conduct a door-to-door campaign instead of distributing condoms at a mass wedding event,” Rawat was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

“This is a tribal area with a low literacy rate. People don’t have a lot of scientific temperament, so keeping that in view we will make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Rawat added.

The Congress criticised the administration and called it a “shameful” act for distributing condoms and contraceptive pills in makeup boxes. “The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has distributed condoms and contraceptive tablets in makeup boxes given under the Kanya Vivah Yojana. Shivraj Ji, do you have any shame left?,” the Congress said.

