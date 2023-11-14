Home

Madhya Pradesh

Congress Has Accepted Defeat, They Are Relying On Luck, Says PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh Rally

Congress Has Accepted Defeat, They Are Relying On Luck, Says PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh Rally

Ahead of the polls in Madhya Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi has said in a rally in the state that they have received a report saying that Congress has accepted defeat and that they are relying on luck.

PM Modi During Rally in Betul, MP

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 have been announced in a total of five states, namely, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The voting in Mizoram has been completed while the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh has also been done. Ahead of the elections, the leaders of different political parties have been conducting rallies and making promises to the public. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s aggressive election campaign has continued wit a rally in Betul, MP. Speaking at the rally the Prime Minister attacked the Congress saying that the opposition party has accepted that its fake promises won’t work in front of Modi’s guarantees.

Trending Now

‘Congress Has Accepted Its Fake Promises Won’t Work In Front Of Modi’s Guarantees’

“Some of the Congress leaders are sitting at home, they don’t even feel like going out, Congress leaders don’t know what will they say to people. Congress has accepted that its fake promises won’t work in front of Modi’s guarantees” the Prime Minister said.

You may like to read

MP Elections To Stop Congress’ Corruption, Loot: PM Modi

He further said that this election is to stop the hand of Congress’s corruption and loot from touching Madhya Pradesh’s treasury. “This election is to stop the hand of Congress’s corruption and loot from touching Madhya Pradesh’s treasury. You (people) should remember that Congress’s hand knows how to steal and loot. You know that wherever Congress comes, they bring destruction,” the PM said.

‘Congress Has Accepted Defeat, Is Relying On Luck’, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister further said that he had got a report from the entire state of Madhya Pradesh saying that Congress has accepted defeat in the assembly elections. “As November 17 approaches, Congress’s claims are getting exposed. Today, we got a report from the entire state of Madhya Pradesh that Congress has accepted defeat and now they’re relying on luck” he said. PM Modi further mentioned that there is unprecedented trust and affection for the BJP among the people of Madhya Pradesh. “Congress never believed that abrogation of Article 370 in J-K. They never thought that the Ram temple construction will be a reality, but we have done it,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s Election Campaign Concludes On Nov 15

PM Modi said that the election campaign will conclude on Wednesday he will be in Jharkhand to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. “This is the last set of my rallies for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls because the election campaign will conclude tomorrow. Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and Jharkhand. Therefore, I will visit the state tomorrow,” PM Modi said. He further said that all promises made to you will be fulfilled, this is his guarantee. The Prime Minister urged the crowd at the public rally to go door to door and tell everyone that Modi had come here.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came in second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.