Gwalior: Baba Vairagyanand Giri, also known as Mirchi Baba arrested on rape charges. Mirchi Baba was the the star campaigner for the Congress Party in the past. He was arrested from a Gwalior Hotel and is now being taken to Bhopal by the police officials. Mirchi Baba entered Madhya Pradesh politics at the time when Digvijay Singh was standing in Lok Sabha elections being held in Bhopal.Also Read - 'Mirchi Baba' Seeks Permission to Self-Immolate as Digvijaya Singh Lost in Lok Sabha Elections

“Case registered under section 376 of IPC. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Nidhi Saxena, ACP, Bhopal told news agency ANI.

According to reports, the victim had visited Baba in July to seek his blessings to have a child. She alleged that Baba raped her by feeding her intoxicating pills on the pretext of having a child.

Who is Mirchi Baba

Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba had come into the limelight in the Lok Sabha elections held in the year 2019. When he performed a havan of five quintals of red chillies to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Digvijay Singh.

He had also announced that if Digvijay Singh does not win the election, he will take water samadhi. BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur emerged victorious in the election. Questions arose on the water samadhi of Mirchi Baba. After that they had disappeared. Then through his lawyer sought permission for Jal Samadhi from Bhopal Collector, which was rejected.