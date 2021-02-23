Indore: With an aim to contain the sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday imposes night curfew and other restrictions in Baghpat district. According to the reports, the decision was taken as the district lies on the border with Maharashtra, which has been recording over 5,000 daily cases for the last few days. Also Read - Telangana School Reopening News: Classes 6 to 8 to Resume From Feb 24, Parents' Consent Mandatory

According to the circular issued by the government, more than 5 people will not be allowed to assemble at any place. Announcing a night curfew, it said no movement of people or vehicles will be permitted from 10 PM to 6 AM, except in emergency situations. Also Read - Bizarre! To Tackle Bird Flu, MP Govt Bans ‘Movement of Birds’ in Certain Areas For 3 Months

The district administration has also banned social gatherings. It said for any kind of social gatherings, prior permission from competent authority will be required. Also Read - Cooperate With Police or Face Lockdown: Cops in Maharashtra's Amravati Tell Violators