Indore: In a bizarre incident, a 23-year-old woman has been taken into custody in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh for selling her newborn at the behest of her live-in partner. Police have arrested 6 other persons including a woman Leena from Dewas who paid ₹5.5 lakh for the baby.

The accused identified as Shyana Bi was in a relationship Antarsingh alias Vishal, a resident of Gauri Nagar in the city. The police came to know about the matter after two months the child was sold as a social activist informed the police about the incident.

The activist noticed that the couple appeared to have gone on a shopping spree, following which he alerted the police. The couple bought household appliances like TV, washing machine and refrigerator from the money they have received.

Officials said that they have seized the goods bought by the young couple including a motor cycle, LED TV, washing machine and refrigerator.

The accused confessed to police that they had bought household appliances with the money they received and the police have seized these items.

Hira Nagar police station SHO Satish Patel said, ” Shaina B was pregnant, however, Antar Singh wanted to get the child aborted but it could not happen. After this, Singh hatched a plan to sell the child.When the child was born, he was sold within 15 days to Leena, a resident of Dewas for 5.5 lakh via touts. Two months after this incident, we got the information about the matter from an informer.”

Meanwhile, a case of human trafficking was registered against them. Shayna’s partner Antar Singh is currently absconding. The search is on to nab him.