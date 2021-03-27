Bhopal: Amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Bhopal district administration on Saturday declared 20 areas and houses as containment zones and said that residents of these areas are to remain in home quarantine. The order came soon after Madhya Pradesh government announced that there will be a lockdown in 12 cities of the state on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, said an official on Saturday. Also Read - Yusuf Pathan Tests Coronavirus Positive After Sachin Tendulkar; Both Cricketers Participated in Road Safety World Series

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 PM on Saturday to 6 AM on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders. The cities where restrictions will be imposed are: Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, health department officials said. The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten more deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)