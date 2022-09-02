Bhopal: A man was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the ‘serial killing’ of three security guards in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city with police claiming that he had killed a security guard in Bhopal too. The killings of three guards in Sagar city earlier this week had created panic and led to speculation about a serial killer being on the loose. Confirming the arrest of a person in the case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the accused had allegedly killed a security guard in the state capital too.Also Read - 'Killer Stoneman' Smashes Heads of Sleeping Security Guards in MP's Sagar, 3rd Incident in 72 Hrs; Residents Panic

The accused had killed one Sonu Verma (23) by hitting him with a piece of a marble pillar, Khajuri police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra told PTI. Verma was working as a security guard in a marble shop in Khajuri area of Bhopal district, she added.

“We picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind the incidents in Sagar. Our investigations are underway,” Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag had told.

Serial killings in Sagar, Bhopal

FIRST MURDER: Security guard Kalyan Lodhi, who was in his 50s and deployed in a factory, was killed on the intervening night of August 28-29 under Cantt police station limits. His head was smashed with a hammer, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

SECOND MURDER: Another security guard, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty at an arts and commerce college, was killed on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. His head was smashed with a stone.

THIRD MURDER: Watchman Mangal Ahirwar, who guarded a house, was killed in Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30-31 after being attacked with a stick.

According to police, the threads that connect all the murders are the time of the attack (middle of the night), victim profile (security guards sleeping on premises of a house or building), and the murder weapon (blunt objects such as hammer and spades).