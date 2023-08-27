Home

Madhya Pradesh

Dalit Man Beaten To Death, Mother Stripped For Refusing To Withdraw Sexual Harassment Case In Madhya Pradesh

Dalit Man Beaten To Death, Mother Stripped For Refusing To Withdraw Sexual Harassment Case In Madhya Pradesh

The 20-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death after he and his family members refused to withdraw a sexual harassment case filed by his sister in 2019.

Representational Image

New Delhi: An incident has been reported from the Barodia Naunagir village of Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh where late at night on Thursday, a Dalit boy aged 20 was beaten to death and his 49-year old mother was stripped when they refused to withdraw their complaint in a case of sexual harassment. Nine accused in this case have been arrested by the police.

Trending Now

Dalit Man Killed, His Mother Stripped In Madhya Pradesh

The victims had actually filed a complaint against the accused in a sexual harassment case in 2019 and since then, the accused had been threatening the victim’s family to withdraw their complaint against him. Lokesh Sinha, the additional superintendent of police (Sagar) told Hindustan Times, that on Thursday, the prime accused had an altercation with the victim which escalated soon and with the prime accused, his family also assaulted the victim and his mother.

The victim’s brother rushed the two to the hospital but the 20-year old boy was beaten so badly that he was declared dead by the Bundelkhand Medical College. The victim’s mother, who was stripped is undergoing treatment at the hospital. RC Pandey, superintendent of the Bundelkhand Medical College said that the lady had a fracture in one hand and some minor injuries; she is now stable.

The family of the victim had initially refused to cremate his body and had been demanding strict action against the accused; the family also put forth a demand before the authorities that the house of the accused should be demolished. Later, the family met the district collector of Sagar, Deepak Arya who assured the family that strict action will be taken; on that assurance the family cremated the body of the victim.

Nine Accused In The Case Have Been Arrested

As mentioned earlier, the nine accused in this case have been arrested by the police on the complaint filed by the family of the accused. The nine accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 302 (Murder), Section 353 (Sexual Harassment) and Section 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt). The accused have also been booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Authorities) Act, 1989.

According to the police, the prime accused in this case, Vikram Singh, aged 28, was booked for sexually harassing the victim’s sister back in 2019. Vikram has been trying to force the victim to withdraw the case that was filed by his sister against Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES