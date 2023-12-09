Suspense Over Next Madhya Pradesh CM Likely To End On Monday

Home

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP legislative Party meeting to elect the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh will be conducted on Monday.

Bhopal: Days of suspense that began after the assembly election result, regarding who will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to end on December 11. The BJP is set to hold a legislators’ meeting on Monday at 7 pm. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma held a press conference on Saturday and provided information about the date of the legislative party meeting. “BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on 11th December. The party’s central observers will arrive here on Monday morning,” Sharma said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma in Bhopal says, “BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on 11th December. The party’s central observers will arrive here on Monday morning.” pic.twitter.com/6QWJPEgWhd — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Notably, the saffron party on Friday announced that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, its OBC ‘Morcha’ head K Laxman and its secretary Asha Lakra will be the central observers for electing the leader of its legislative party in Madhya Pradesh. The name of the person who will lead the BJP legislative party will be announced after the meeting.

“The central observers will chair a meeting of party MLAs on Monday,” MP BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal told PTI on Saturday.

The announcement of the new chief minister of the heartland state is expected to come that evening.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has held the chief ministerial post for four terms, is a strong contender for the next term. However, it cannot be ruled-out that saffron party may be looking for a new face as it didn’t promoted his name during the assembly election campaign. Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also in the race.

Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Food Processing, emerges as another strong contender for the Chief Ministerial position. With five terms as Member of Parliament, he is a prominent OBC leader and is considered highly popular, second only to CM Chouhan.

Another contender for the CM chair is Kailash Vijayvargiya. On Wednesday, he returned to the heartland state after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. However, he was summoned back to Delhi on Friday. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has also held discussions with the top leadership. Tomar, Vijayvargiya, and VD Sharma are still in Delhi. Interestingly, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not travelled to Delhi to meet the party leadership since the announcement of the election results.

BJP won the Assembly election by 163 of the 230 seats, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66.

BJP won the Assembly election by 163 of the 230 seats, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66.