14 Killed, 20 Injured After Pick-Up Vehicle Loses Control And Overturns At MP’s Dindori

As many as 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori.

Published: February 29, 2024 7:49 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

As many as 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a ‘godh bharai‘ programme.

Meanwhile, the injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre, Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector informed.

