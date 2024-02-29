Home

Madhya Pradesh

14 Killed, 20 Injured After Pick-Up Vehicle Loses Control And Overturns At MP’s Dindori

As many as 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a ‘godh bharai‘ programme.

Meanwhile, the injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre, Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector informed.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre: Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector (Visuals of the injured who are undergoing… pic.twitter.com/24CjMnprEb — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 29, 2024

Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.