Home

Madhya Pradesh

Disappointed At Not Having A Daughter, Man Kills Newborn Son In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul

Disappointed At Not Having A Daughter, Man Kills Newborn Son In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul

He was disappointed at not having a daughter

The baby’s neck bore strangulation marks, said police. (Representational image)

Betul Crime: Strange are the ways of the world and even more strange are certain actions of some people that one can’t but turn their heads. At times, this strangeness takes the form of a sickness that can be described as devilish or inhuman.

Trending Now

In one such instance reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, a man allegedly killed his newborn son in an inebriated state. The reason he gave behind this horrific act of his is that “he was disappointed at not having a daughter”, the police said on Monday adding that the accused, identified as Anil Uikey said he had hoped to have a daughter as he already had two sons.

You may like to read

An official privy to the case said that the incident occurred in Bajjarwada village under Kotwali police station limits on Sunday evening.

Investigations revealed that Anil Uikey was drunk when he beat up his wife and snatched their 12-day-old son from her, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashish Singh Pawar said.

His wife got scared and ran away from the spot as she was apprehensive of being beaten up by him. When she returned home, she found the baby dead inside their hut, he said.

The baby’s neck bore strangulation marks, said the official adding that a first information report (FIR) was registered against Uikey under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was placed under arrest.

On interrogation, the accused said that he already had two sons and had hoped to have a daughter when his third son was born, the official said.

Further to the introduction, it is a given that most families, cutting across the socio-economic barriers always want the yet-to-be-born child to be a boy and this baffling desire resulted in a disturbing and imbalanced sex ratio. In this case, it went to the other extreme leading to a ghastly crime.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.