Bhopal: BJP candidate in the Madhya Pradesh bypoll, Imarti Devi while reacting sharply to Madhya Pradesh former chief minister’s ‘item’ jibe on her, said that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi should dismiss such leaders and the latter should be “taught a lesson.” Also Read - 'Feudal Mindset': MP CM Shivraj Singh Lashes Out at Kamal Nath For Calling BJP Leader Imarti Devi ‘Item’

“Is it my fault that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste (SC) family? I want to request Sonia Gandhi not to keep people like Kamal Nath in Congress. If Kamal Nath uses such a language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?,” Imarti Devi told ANI. Also Read - Seven Dead in 12 Hours in MP's Ujjain; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Probe

“I want to make a request to BJP that such people should be taught a lesson. Is it my fault that I have a name which is Imarti. I used to consider Kamal Nath as an elder brother but today he has disrespected me. I want to say to him that you are not fit for politics,” she added on the verge of tears. Also Read - School Reopening News: Resumption of Normal Classes Deferred in These 2 BJP-Ruled States | Read Details

She further said that she was made a cabinet minister in the Congress government at the behest of Jyotiraditya Scindia and not Kamal Nath.

“People had made me win by 62,000 votes and Jyotiraditya Scindia had made me a minister. But Kamal Nath is a man of ill-intentions. I stayed in the Congress for 10-12 years but BJP never used bad words for me,” she said.

“Kamal Nath should be dismissed from his party. This is my request to Sonia Gandhi who is also a mother and hence should understand my pain,” she added.

What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?: BJP leader Imarti Devi https://t.co/YSbqd8PHGH pic.twitter.com/JiYmhxQ0bH — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi, who is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket as “Yeh kya item hai.”

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd hooted and called out Imarti Devi’s name.

BJP has approached the election commission against Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at the Congress leader and announced he will sit on a silent protest from 10 am to 12 pm on October 19.

“Kamal Nath Ji, this is India where when Draupadi was insulted then an entire Mahabharat war was fought and an entire family was wiped away,” Shivraj warned Kamal Nath.

He also took to Twitter to express his ire. “Kamal Nath Ji! Imarti Devi is the daughter of a poor farmer who started her career by engaging in labour in the village and today she is contributing to nation-building by working as a public servant.”

आज कमलनाथ जी, आज आपने अपने ओछे बयान के द्वारा कांग्रेस की विकृत और घृणित मानसिकता का फिर परिचय दिया। आपने श्रीमती इमारती देवी ही नहीं, ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र की एक-एक बेटी और बहन का अपमान किया है! कमलनाथ जी, आपको किसी भी महिला के सम्मान के साथ खिलवाड़ करने का अधिकार किसने दिया? pic.twitter.com/1m91IkSHYm — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 18, 2020

“Congress called me ‘Bhookha-Nanga’ (impoverished) and used a term like an ‘item’ for a woman. This reflects their feudal mindset,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP chief VD Sharma also lashed out at the former chief minister for insulting the women of state.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3.

(With inputs from ANI)