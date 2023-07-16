Home

Madhya Pradesh

Disturbing Video Shows 3 Men Stripped Naked, Viciously Beaten With Sticks In Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram: Watch

The three victims are seen writhing and squirming in pain as the mob continue to mercilessly rain down blow after blow upon them with large wooden sticks while other villagers watch.

Screengrab from the viral video (Twitter)

Narmadapuram, MP: Madhya Pradesh, which has been in the eye of the storm recently due to several incidents of assault against people belonging to the lower strata, including the infamous Sidhi pee-gate case where a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth.

Now another disturbing video has emerged from a village in the state’s Narmadapuram district where three young men were stripped half-naked and brutally thrashed with wooden sticks by a group of people for allegedly “misbehaving” with villagers.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the three men lying on the ground, half-naked on their belly, while around half-a-dozen men viciously beat them with wooden sticks without mercy.

In the shocking video, the three victims are seen writhing and squirming in pain as the mob continue to mercilessly rain down blow after blow upon them with large wooden sticks while other villagers watch and seem to encourage the attackers to continue the grisly beating.

मध्य्प्रदेश(नर्मदापुरम): गांव के कुछ लोगों से बदतमीजी करने के आरोप में अमजद अली, सौरभ नागंवशी और पिन्नु नागवंशी नामक युवकों को लोगों ने बांध कर पीटा, पैर तोड़े। पुलिस ने बताया कि 6 लोगों के खिलाफ़ 6 धाराओं में मामला दर्ज़ कर नोटिस दिया गया है।@KashifKakvi pic.twitter.com/rGAdbz3RLC — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) July 15, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place on July 13 (Wednesday), in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the Narmadapuram district headquarters. Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar told news agency PTI on Sunday that six people have been booked in connection with the incident.

The officer said the three men had allegedly “misbehaved” with the villagers which led to the assault.

“The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday,” he said.

Spate of incidents: Sidhi pee-gate and beyond

The incident comes amid a sea of outrage over the infamous Sidhi urination incident and another shocking video, which emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city last week, showing a theft-accused man being stripped naked and then viciously assaulted with pipes and wooden sticks by a group of unidentified men.

The viral video shows the victim sitting down naked against a wall and holding out his hands while the men hit his appendages with wooden sticks and pipes. The victim’s clothes are seen lying next to him.

Earlier this month, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, triggering national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

In another incident reported last Wednesday, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on June 30 on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, according to the police.

Last Friday, another video surfaced showing a man being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of a person’s feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

A day later, three men were arrested in Indore district for allegedly holding two tribal brothers, including a minor, captive and thrashing them following an altercation on a road, as per the police. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

(With PTI inputs)

