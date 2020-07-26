New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on Sunday posted a video on his Twitter account from his hospital bed, informing everyone that he was ‘absolutely fine’, also urging those showing symptoms of the disease to get themselves tested, assuring that ‘there’s no need to fear’. Also Read - 'Had You Followed Guidelines...': Kamal Nath Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' to COVID Positive Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Chief Minister also praised the corona warriors of the state. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In the 77-second video, the Chief Minister, who is undergoing treatment at state capital Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital, said, “My dear people of our state, I’m absolute fine. The team of COVID-19 warriors is extremely dedicated. I salute all corona warriors of our state. They are saving other people’s lives keeping their own lives a risk.”

He further remarked that there was no need to fear coronavirus, adding that one should get tested as soon as symptoms appear and if instead of hiding the disease, one immediately starts taking treatment, victory over it was certain.

“Don’t be scared. If there are symptoms, don’t hide. But the two most potent weapons to fight coronavirus are mask and social distancing of six feet. If we use these weapons, we won’t get infected in this first place”, he further said.

On a related note, his family members-wife and two sons-have tested negative for the infection but have gone into quarantine. They were tested after his result came positive.

Among those who wished him a speedy recovery was his predecessor as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Congress’ Kamal Nath, who, while wishing him well, also took a jibe at him, remarking that had he followed all the guidelines and taken all precautions, he would have avoided contracting the disease.

Madhya Pradesh has thus far reported nearly 27,000 cases of coronavirus, with Indore and Bhopal being the two worst-hit districts.