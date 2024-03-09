Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Election Mein Teri Gali Suni…’: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Banter With Former Congress Leader Viral | WATCH

Kailash Vijayvargiya jokingly said that he was verbally abused in the past by Sanjay Shukla, who was with the Congress earlier, the latter is now being inducted into the BJP.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya enjoyed a friendly banter with former political rival Sanjay Shukla, when the latter, along with other Congress leaders, joined the saffron party in Bhopal on Saturday.

“Election mein teri gaali suni ab tereko lena pad raha hai (You abused me during the elections, now I have to induct you in the BJP),” Vijayvargiya quipped while offering a BJP scarf to Shukla, triggering laughter in the room.

The video of Vijayvargiya’s witty remarks aimed at the former Congress leader have gone viral on social media platforms.

Madhya Pradesh News🚨 Former Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla joined BJP. He had contested 2023 elections against Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-1 seat. Vijayvargiya : "You abused me during the elections, and now I have to induct you in BJP."😂

pic.twitter.com/0gi7Z1QPC1 — Political Views (@PoliticalViewsO) March 9, 2024

In the video, Vijayvargiya is seen jokingly saying that although he was verbally abused in the past by Shukla, who was with the Congress earlier, the latter is now being inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In yet another massive blow to the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several leaders of the grand-old party, including former Indore-1 MLA Sanjay Shukla, joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of former Union minister Suresh Pachouri.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Chouhan, state BJP unit chief VD Sharma, and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, were among those present at the occasion.`

#WATCH | Several Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, join the BJP in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief VD Sharma and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya present. pic.twitter.com/yNdfHnBK4V — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Notably, Sanjay Shukla had contested the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on a Congress ticket against Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-I seat. However, Shukla, who is the son of a BJP leader, was defeated by Vijayvargiya in a fiercely-contested election by a margin of over 57,000 votes.

During his induction into the BJP this morning, Shukla touched the feet of Vijayvargiya, seeking the senior leader’s blessing.

Sanjay Shukla is the son of late Vishnu Shukla, who was senior BJP leader from Indore. Sanjay, however, had joined the Congress and contested the 2018 state elections as its candidate. He was elected as MLA from the Indore-1 assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2018 polls, but after suffering defeat last year’s elections, Shukla decided to join the BJP ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With PTI inputs)

