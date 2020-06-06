New Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who recently created a stir by jumping ship and crossed over to the BJP and thereby creating political mayhem in Madhya Pradesh started trending on Twitter on Saturday as social media users falsely claimed that the BJP leader has removed ‘BJP’ from his Twitter bio. This apparent move was attributed to Scindia probably wishing to join the Congress back. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: As States Get to Decide Guidelines, Madhya Pradesh Extends Lockdown Till June 15, Religious Places Not Opening

However, it was found out that this was a piece of fake news doing the round on social media. While it's true that Scindia's Twitter bio doesn't have any mention of the BJP, the fact is it never had any mention of the BJP ever.

Why should girls have all the mood swings#JyotiradityaScindia pic.twitter.com/cHpd443nkS — Shreyash Jain 🇮🇳 (@iamshreyashjai1) June 6, 2020

It took 18 years for #JyotiradityaScindia to remove Congress from his Twitter Bio But not even 18 Months to remove BJP from his Bio.. Kya hua Bhai…..

Ghar wapsi karna he kya 😅 pic.twitter.com/rrmKE3omhY — Rijin R (@Rijin2204) June 5, 2020

If #JyotiradityaScindia leaving BJP rumour is true .. Congress : pic.twitter.com/5FsKL2XGNV — Dèépak (@DeepakB7) June 6, 2020

#JyotiradityaScindia never added Member of BJP or sentence related to his membership in BJP. I have uploaded two images to show the proof of this archive machine.

1. When he came to BJP 2. When he was in Congress@JM_Scindia @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/EMU702iA98 — Shubhanshu Shukla (@imshukzz) June 6, 2020