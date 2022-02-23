Betul: A major fire broke out in a general coach of Danapur-Secunderabad Express train near Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning, an official told news agency PTI. According to him, there was no report of any casualty in the incident.Also Read - Viral Video: Driver Stops Train to Collect Alwar's Famous Kachoris, Investigation Launched | Watch

Giving details, Betul station master Anil Pawar said some passengers noticed the fire and immediately alerted police, who in-turn informed the fire brigade and the blaze was doused quickly. Also Read - Brick Kiln Operator Finds 26 Carat Diamond Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In Madhya Pradesh Mine

He further added that at around 8 AM, some passengers noticed a short-circuit and sparks in the wires in the coach which caused the fire and smoke in the compartment while the train was moving near the Sadar bridge. Also Read - One Dead, Another Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Soon after the fire incident, the passengers pulled the chain to stop the train and informed police personnel, who tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers present in the coach.

The police have also alerted the local fire brigade officials and the fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. The official added that after being halted for about 30 minutes, the train left for its onward journey.