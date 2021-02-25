Madhya Pradesh: Babulal Chaurasia, who attended an event for the installation of an idol of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior in 2017, joined Congress ahead of Madhya Pradesh civic polls on Wednesday, reported ANI. Chaurasia, a former municipal corporator, was drafted into the party by state Congress chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Also Read - Kamal Nath Has Narrow Escape As Hospital Lift Crashes in Madhya Pradesh

Photos of Kamal Nath giving a grand welcome to Babulal Chaurasia were tweeted by the Madhya Pradesh Congress last evening. Chaurasia had earlier quit the Congress and won civic polls as a member of the Hindu Mahasabha.

I am a Congressman by birth. I left the party after I was denied the party ticket to municipal corporation elections. I had joined Hindu Mahasabha, contested & won the election. Later, I realised that I don't fit into their ideology: Gwalior corporator Babulal Chaurasia pic.twitter.com/JEAnSrTgJV — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

“I am a Congressman by birth. I left the party after I was denied the party ticket to municipal corporation elections. I had joined Hindu Mahasabha, contested and won the election. Later, I realised that I don’t fit into their ideology,” Chaurasia told ANI.