Fraud Case Filed Against Activist Medha Patkar: A case of fraud has been filed against activist Medha Patkar and 12 others in the Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. An FIR by the complainant states that Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of the Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and to build schools for students. Further, the FIR by the complainant states that the sums of money amassed by her and other trustees were used for political and anti-national agendas.