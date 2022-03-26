Sagar: After a purported video of a Muslim girl wearing Hijab offering namaz inside a classroom went viral, Dr Harisingh Gour University (HGU), a Central varsity, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has ordered an inquiry into the incident. A complaint along with the video was submitted to the university by a right-wing organisation. The Hindu Jagran Manch has demanded action against the students from the university.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked! Government Employees In THIS State Will Get Higher Salaries From April 1

Speaking to PTI, HGU Registrar Santosh Sahgaura said a complaint has been received along with a video clip. Also Read - Prisoners in Bhopal Central Jail Get Training to Become Priests

“A five-member committee has been constituted to look into this matter. The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on this report,” he said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh To Waive Off Power Bills Of Rs 6,400 Cr Of 88 Lakh Consumers

HGU Media Officer Vivek Jaiswal told PTI that there is no formal dress code for students on the campus of the educational institution but students must attend classes in “basic ethical dressing”.

Hindu Jagran Manch’s Sagar unit president Umesh Saraf told PTI that the girl in the video has been attending lectures wearing hijab for a long time.

“Such religious activities should not be allowed in the educational institutions. She was coming in hijab for long but she was spotted offering Namaz inside the class on Friday afternoon. This is objectionable as educational institutions are a place for every religion. A complaint in this regard has been submitted to the vice-chancellor and the registrar,” he said while referring to the Karnataka High Court verdict.

The Karnataka High Court had on March 15 dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab or headscarf inside classrooms, observing that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islam.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court’s verdict.

(With inputs from PTI)