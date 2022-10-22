Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in ‘Griha Pravesh’ event of 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The event on ‘Dhanteras’ day will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The CM, who reviewed the preparations for the event, said earlier that the number of houses being built in the state under PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rates: 10 Grams Of 24-Carat Gold Falls To Rs 50,560; Check Latest Rates In Your City

The official informed that 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore. Under a special provision, 18,342 houses were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

“There is 400 per cent increase in the PMAY (rural) budget compared to the last financial year. In the current financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made. The Centre will provide Rs 6,000 crore while the rest will be the state’s contribution,” he said. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022: Forget Gold And Silver, Here's What You Can Buy On Dhanteras As Per Your Zodiac Sign

As many as 51,000 ‘rajmistris’ (masons), including 9,000 women were trained in the state for the construction of PMAY houses, he said.

This is the third time Modi will be taking part in a public event in the state in just over a month. He released cheetahs imported from Africa in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the ‘Mahakal Lok’ temple corridor in Ujjain on October 11.

PM MODI TO LAUNCH ROZGAR MELA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Rozgar Mela’ – a recruitment drive for providing employment to 10 lakh people. The employment drive will be held on October 22 at 11 am via video conferencing. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in mission mode.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments of the government. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz, Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board.