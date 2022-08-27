Stone-pelting festival in Madhya Pradesh: Every year, around hundreds of people are injured during the “Gotmar” (stone pelting) festival in Madhya Pradesh’s Chindwara district. This year, all preparations are underway ahead of the stone pelting festival as a team of doctors and medical staff have been deployed.Also Read - 75 Sites Along River Ganga To Be Developed As Eco-Tourism And Sustainable Livelihood Generation Hubs

Stone-pelting festival in Madhya Pradesh – Preparations underway

Security personnel have been deployed in the area and a team of more than five doctors has also been pressed into service for the event, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Uikey said, according to a report by new agency PTI.

Drones will be used and cameras will be installed to keep a watch over the venue, where section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed, he said.

What is Gotmar festival

People have lost their lives and many were injured in the past during this traditional annual event held at Pandhurna in the district. During the Gotmar festival, people from Sawargaon and Pandhurna villages gather on either side of Jaam river, and race to snatch a flag hoisted on a dead tree in the middle of the river while pelting stones at the other side.

Why is stone-pelting festival celebrated

The stone-pelting ritual was reportedly started around 300 years ago when a boy from Pandhurna abducted a girl from Sawargaon, and faced a volley of stones when he was crossing the river with her. Villagers from Pandhurna came to his rescue, and he reached home safely with the girl, the legend goes.

Kumaon in Champawat district of Uttarakhand also celebrate a similar festival called 'Bagwal' festival in which people hurl stones at each other in front of the Warahi Devi temple. This year, thousands of people participated in the festival after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 230 people suffered injuries as some of the participating groups called 'clans' hurled stones at each other instead of fruits and flowers as directed by the district administration, officials said. At least three of those injured had to be referred to higher centres. The festival began ages ago as a bloodletting ritual to please the presiding goddess.