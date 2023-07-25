Home

Govt Official in Madhya Pradesh Swallows Rs 5,000 Bribe Money After Spotting Cops

After a thorough probe, the Lokayukta Jabalpur team arrested Gajendra Singh while he was accepting a bribe at his private office in Bilhari.

A case has been registered against the government official and further probe was underway, the SP said.

Jabalpur: A government official at the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni swallowed a huge amount of money he had taken as bribe, after he spotted a team of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) at his private office. The incident that was caught on camera, was reported on Monday, when patwari Gajendra Singh, received Rs 5,000 as a bribe in his private office, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

Sanjay Sahu further added that a man from Barkheda village had complained that the government official was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the bribe money. “He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine,” Sahu said.

After his arrest, the official tries to swallow the bribe money, attempting to hide the evidence.

A case has been registered against the government official and further probe was underway, the SP said.

Notably, the action on the official was initiated after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village for solving a property dispute.

However, this is not the first case when such an incident was reported. Earlier in a similar manner, two Delhi Police head constables were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding bribe to allow e-rickshaw charging and parking in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area.

In this regard, the CBI earlier had received a complaint on July 10, lodged by an e-rickshaw charging shop operator located at LSC Market, K Block in Mangolpuri.

As per the complaint on July 7, Head Constable Bhim from the Mangolpuri police station threatened the complainant, trying to disrupt their business operations, confiscate e-rickshaws, and demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for granting permission to park and charge e-rickshaws in front of the shop.

However, the CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe and the whole incident was captured on CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the police station.

