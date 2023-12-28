Home

Guna Bus Fire: Death Toll At 13 After Driver’s Charred Body Found; CM Yadav Suspends 2 Officials, Orders Probe

On Wednesday night, a passenger bus overturned and caught fire after a head-on collision with a dumper truck on the Aaron-Guna road.

13 people were charred to death in the accident. (Image: X)

Guna Bus Fire: The death count in the tragic bus fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district mounted to 13 on Thursday after another charred body, presumably of the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, was recovered from the crash site by rescuers.

“One more body was recovered from the accident site. It is probably of the driver of the dumper that collided with the bus,” sub- divisional magistrate Dinesh Sanvle told news agency PTI.

On Wednesday night, a passenger bus overturned and caught fire after a head-on collision with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction. The incident took place at around 9 PM near the Duhai temple on the Guna-Aaron road, an official had said, adding that 12 passengers were charred to death while 14 others sustained severe burn injuries after the bus turned into an inferno.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Visuals of the incident which are doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the bus engulfed in massive flames as paramedics and police officials rush in to rescue the victims.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

A senior official said the ill-fated bus was on its way to Aaron while the dumper was headed towards Guna when the accident occurred.

“There were around 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident and four of them somehow managed to come out of the vehicle and went home,” Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation underway in Guna district, as a bus caught fire after hitting a dumper truck. The fire has been doused off. pic.twitter.com/Je7cVKJw9a — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 27, 2023

CM orders probe, 2 officials suspended

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was on way to Guna on Thursday morning to meet those injured in the accident, an official said.

CM Yadav, ordered a probe into the incident and also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. The chief minister also ordered a probe into the accident.

VIDEO | Guna bus fire: Madhya Pradesh CM @DrMohanYadav51 meets injured at district hospital in Guna. pic.twitter.com/ob5pQBdQj7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2023

He also ordered the suspension of two senior officials for alleged negligence. A transport official and the chief medical officer of Guna were suspended by the chief minister for alleged negligence in connection with the accident.

It is a matter of probe how such a fire took place, CM Yadav told PTI adding that they will ensure such an accident does not reoccur.

VIDEO | "I am deeply saddened by the terrible accident. I have directed that the incident be investigated properly, and steps be taken to steer clear of any such future mishaps," says Madhya Pradesh CM @DrMohanYadav51 on Guna bus fire. pic.twitter.com/5jpFIPo47D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2023

“The Guna bus accident is horrific. I and my government are extremely grieved by the incident. I have already said that the incident should be probed,” CM Yadav said.

“We will take steps to ensure that such an accident should not take place again. Though it is a matter of investigation how such a fire took place, we will ensure that such an accident does not take place again,” he said.

After meeting the injured persons at a hospital in Guna, Yadav ordered the suspension of Guna’s Regional Transport Officer Ravi Barelia and Chief Medical Officer V D Katrolia on charges of negligence in the matter, an official said.

Following directives of the chief minister, the district collector has formed a four-member committee, headed by additional district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Sharma, to conduct a probe into the incident, the official said.

The panel was directed to submit its report within three days on various issues especially whether the two vehicles involved in the accident had all the legal permissions and how the bus caught fire, he said.

‘Painful’

In a message on X, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as “painful”.

“The news of fire in a passenger bus on Guna-Aaron Road is saddening. As soon as the news of the incident was received, I spoke to the Guna Collector over the phone and instructed him to immediately start a relief and rescue operation,” Scindia said.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Union Minister said: “May God give peace to the souls of the civilians who died in this accident and give strength to their families to bear this loss.”

“I wish speedy recovery to the citizens injured in the accident,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)