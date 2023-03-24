Home

4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

An earthquake of 4-magnitude striked Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4-magnitude striked Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:31:49 IST, Lat:26.01 & Long:78.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh,” the National Center for Seismology said.

This comes days after strong tremors rocked Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night as 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Afghanistan. Meanwhile, a multi-state mega mock drill is set to be held today at five places in Gurugram. The mega mock drill will also be organized in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana on March 24 for a review of disaster management during an earthquake. In Haryana, this mock drill will be organized in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts, officials said on Wednesday.

