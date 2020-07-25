New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday wished his successor and incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan a ‘speedy recovery’ after the latter tested positive for coronavirus. However, he also took a dig at the Chief Minister, remarking that had he taken the disease seriously and followed the guidelines, he would have avoided getting infected. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Congress veteran tweeted today: “Shivraj ji, I am deeply saddened to learn that you have been found coronavirus positive. I pray to God for your speedy recovery. However, it is a matter of regret that when used to say that coronavirus should be taken seriously, you used to call it a drama and even accused us of using it to save our government in the state”.

शिवराज जी , आपके कोरोना संक्रमित होने की जानकारी मिलने पर काफ़ी दुःख हुआ।

ईश्वर से आपके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।

बस अफ़सोस इस बात का है कि जब हम कोरोना को लेकर गंभीर थे , तब आप कोरोना को कभी नाटक बताते थे , कभी डरोना बताते थे , कभी सत्ता बचाने का हथियार बताते थे,

“While one day you would accuse us of something, you would say something else the next day. We’ve been saying from the beginning that it is a serious disease, there is a need to be careful about it, there is a need to be careful, it needs to follow its protocol”, he noted in a subsequent tweet.

“Perhaps, had you stayed alert, taken it seriously and followed protocol, guidelines and been vigilant, you would’ve stayed safe from the disease. However, I pray to God and am fully confident that you will get healthy soon and return to work.”, the former Chief Minister oncluded.

शायद आप भी इससे संभल कर रहते , प्रोटोकाल ,गाइडलाइन व सावधानी का पूरा पालन करते , इसको मज़ाक़ में नहीं लेते तो शायद आप इससे आज बचे रहते।

ख़ैर कोई बात नहीं , आप जल्द स्वस्थ होकर वापस काम पर लौटेंगे , ऐसी ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है व पूर्ण विश्वास है।

Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for a fourth term on March 23, just three days after Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs of his ‘camp’; Scindia and the rebel MLAs are in the BJP now.

However, just two days later, on March 25, the nationwide lockdown came into effect, triggering allegations that the lockdown was delayed just so that the BJP could once again form government in Madhya Pradesh.

Then, for nearly a month, Chouhan served as a ‘one-man’ cabinet before the cabinet was finally expanded on April 21. The second cabinet expansion took place on July 2.