Cheetah babies: We might finally get to witness one of the most incredible moments involving wildlife, i.e., the female of specie in labor. The news coming from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh suggests that one of the cheetahs brought to India from Namibia may be pregnant. “This is true, she may be pregnant. We cannot say for sure, but it is believed so, and this would be her first litter,” said Dr Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, or the CCF while talking to India Today TV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 17 released eight cheetahs to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park as part of Project Cheetah.Also Read - 9th Century Treasures Surface In Bandhavgargh After 85 Years. Look What Surfaced!

“We are waiting to see what happens next. The Project Cheetah team at Kuno, which includes the CCF, is getting ready. If she has cubs, this would be another gift from Namibia,” she said, adding, “We will know soon if this is certain. But it is highly likely she is pregnant.” Also Read - Unemployment Rate In India Dropped Drastically To 6.43 Per Cent In September: CMIE

“If Aasha is pregnant, it will be her first litter, and because she was caught in the wild, it did happen in Namibia. If she has cubs, we need to give her privacy and quiet. No people around her. She should have a hay bale hut in her enclosure,” Dr Marker told The Times of India. Also Read - Government Job Mind-Set Obstacle In Start-Up Culture: Union Minister Jitendra Singh