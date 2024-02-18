Home

‘Haven’t Spoken To Anyone’: Kamal Nath Remains Tight-Lipped On Rumored BJP Switch

Rumors have been swirling for the past few days that Congress veteran Kamal Nath, and his son Nakul Nath, are defecting to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath interacts with the media, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb, 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Congress veteran Kamal Nath Sunday remained tight-lipped on rumors of him joining the rival BJP, asserting that he has not spoken to anyone even as reports yesterday claimed that the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to hold a meeting with the saffron party’s top brass in New Delhi.

“I told you yesterday if there something like that was on the cards. I would inform you (media) first. I did not talk to anyone,” Nath told reporters when asked about his rumored switch to the BJP.

Kamalnath ji please stop this nonsense . pic.twitter.com/SzLKFcLW2u — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) February 18, 2024

‘Will inform media first’

On Saturday, Kamal Nath had given a similar reply to the same query from newsmen, telling newsmen that if such a thing (joining BJP) was happening, he would inform the media first.

During a brief interaction with newsmen, Nath asked them “not to get excited” and stated that they (media) will be the first to know if such a thing comes to pass.

“If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first,” Kamal Nath said when asked if he is joining the BJP.

VIDEO | "If I were to take a decision in this regard, I will inform you (the media) first," says ex-Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on reports of him joining the BJP. STORY | Kamal Nath arrives in Delhi amid speculation over switch to BJP READ:… pic.twitter.com/57PXzNRpal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2024

On being asked if he was denying a possible switch to the saffron fold, Nath replied: “It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first.”

‘Indira’s third son’

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders have vehemently junked the reports, saying that there was no chance that Nath, a man considered to be very close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, can ever leave the Congress.

On Saturday, party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief, Jitu Patwari trashed the rumors of Nath joining the BJP, asking how the former Chief Minister, whom late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi described as her “third son” can ever leave the grand-old party.

Patwari, who replaced Nath as the Madhya Pradesh Congress president after the party’s drubbing in the state polls late last year, recalled how Indira Gandhi had described Kamal Nath as her “third son” as he dismissed speculations that the former CM may jump the ship to join the BJP.

“Can you dream of the third son of Indiraji (Gandhi) joining the BJP? ” Patwari told reporters, adding that Nath stood behind the Congress like a rock during the bad patch when the government led by him was toppled by Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining the BJP in March 2020.

Kamal Nath’s peer in the Congress and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh also rubbished the rumours and dubbed them a “media creation”.

Rumors have been swirling for the past few days that Kamal Nath, and his son Nakul Nath, are defecting to Bharatiya Janata Party. Fuelling the rumors further, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Saturday, dropped Congress from the bio on his official X handle.

It was also reported that Kamal Nath was in New Delhi to hold a meeting with the BJP leadership on Saturday night.

Kamal Nath disgruntled?

Reports citing sources close to Kamal Nath have asserted the the senior leader is disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

Notably, Nath was replaced as the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

An astute politician who had worked with three generations of the Gandhi family, Nath’s relations with Madhya Pradesh date back to 1979, when former prime minister Indira Gandhi had described him as her “third son”.

(With PTI inputs)

