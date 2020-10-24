New Delhi: Days after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath stoked a controversy with his derogatory remarks against BJP leader Imarti Devi, the latter hit back at the senior Congress leader and called him a “drunkard”. Also Read - NEET Results: MP Student Dies by Suicide After Getting 6 Marks, OMR Sheet Actually Shows 590!

Addressing a rally, she said,”Jaise kabadi hote hai pee ke baithe rehte jaise koi mahila nikalti hai toh kehte hai kya item jaa raha… Toh aise luchhe lafangey Kamal Nath ban gaye. (The way ragpickers pass drunken comments on woman passing by and call them as item, Kamal Nath has also become one such loafer).” Also Read - MPBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2020 Declared | Direct Link And Steps to Check Scores Here

“He is not ashamed the kind of language he used (for me). I am still a cabinet minister,” the minister added. “Navratri is going on and he (Kamal Nath) used such language “item” remark) before Bhagwati. So you’ll see that Congress party will never come to power in MP. BJP will win all 28 seats and there will always be a BJP government here,” she claimed. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar

Earlier on October 18, adressing a poll meeting in Gwalior’s Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who was an “item”.

Later, Kamal Nath, who is the state Congress president, expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also condemned Nath’s ‘item’ remark, saying he does not like the type of language the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister used.

“Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used… I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” Rahul Gandhi had said.