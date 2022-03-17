Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heatwave conditions will continue in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and issued a yellow alert for the areas. Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Narmadapuram, with mercury rising to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal was quoted as saying by PTI.Also Read - Severe Heat Wave Alert Issued In THESE Parts Of Maharashtra For Next Two Days

He also added that similar weather conditions were witnessed in Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam and Khargone districts during the day. Also Read - Will Delhi Lift Lockdown-like Curbs as COVID Cases Decline? Check What Health Minister Satyendar Jain Says

The IMD official further added that the heatwave condition is likely to prevail at few places in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh districts for the next two days. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose More Curbs After Yellow Alert? Satyendar Jain Says Will Review COVID Situation

According to IMD, the maximum (day) temperature touched 39 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum (night) temperature hovered at 18 degrees Celsius, which was normal in Bhopal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were 38.4 degrees Celsius, three above normal, and 22.6 degrees Celsius, five above normal, respectively in Indore, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were at 37.9 degrees Celsius and 20.8 degrees Celsius respectively in Jabalpur, while in Gwalior, they were at 37 degrees Celsius and 17.9 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)