Hotelier’s Son Shot Dead At Home In MP’s Bhind; Killers Knocked On Door, Shot Him 5 Times, Police Say

The victim, 24-year-old Pranam Jain, was the son of local hotelier Vinod Jain and the family lives on the fourth floor of his Hotel Panna Palace located on Etawah Road in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, the 24-year-son of a local hotelier was shot and killed at his home by unidentified attackers in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on early Friday morning. According to the police, the assailants knocked on the door of the victim, identified as Pranam Jain, in wee hours of Friday, and pumped at least five bullets into him, killing him on the spot, before fleeing the scene.

A senior police official said Pranam was the son of local hotelier Vinod Jain and the family lives on the fourth floor of his Hotel Panna Palace located on Etawah Road.

“The killers knocked on the door of the room of Pranam Jain, son of hotelier Vinod Jain whose family lives on the fourth floor of his hotel Panna Palace situated on Etawah Road, around 4.15 am,” Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told news agency PTI.

Killers knocked on door, shot him 5 times

The officer said that as soon as Pranam opened the door, the assailants shot at him at point-blank range, resulting in his on-spot death. Pranam was shot at least five times from point-blank range, Yadav said, adding that the attackers had booked Room No. 301 at the hotel an hour before fatally shooting the victim.

Protests, outrage among locals

Meanwhile, the grisly murder triggered outrage amongst the local populace and sparked protests.

After news of the killing broke out, local BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha rushed to the spot under the Kotwali police station area and started a protest along with the family members of the deceased, demanding the arrest of the killers.

As per locals, Hotelier Vinod Jain is close to the local BJP MLA. Kushwaha’s campaigning office had run from the hotel during the assembly elections last year.

Supporting the protest against Pranam’s killing, shopkeepers in the vicinity of the hotel also downed shutters of their shops to register their outrage.

Police said they have identified two assailants from footage of CCTV cameras installed at the hotel and a hunt has been launched to arrest them.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)