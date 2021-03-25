Bhopal: Hotels, bars, restaurants and clubs will now be allowed to remain open till 2 am in in Madhya Pradesh. The decision comes after the state cabinet approved the order. Earlier, bars and clubs were allowed to serve alcohol only till 12 am, but now district collectors will give additional permission to operate bars and hotels till 2 o’clock in the night. Also Read - Addicted to Alcohol, 3 Brothers Die After Consuming 3 Litres of Sanitiser in Bhopal

However, this comes at a price. Restaurant/bar owners will have to pay Rs 5000 to avail this facility. In addition, hotel owners will also be allowed to serve liquor in the campus park, for an additional fee of Rs 10 thousand. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Mulls Imposing Lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 Cities as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

More details awaited. Also Read - Shocker From MP: 17-Year-Old Girl & Her Boyfriend Jump in Front of Speeding Jan Shatabdi Express, Driver Kept Honking