IAF Choppers Called In To Douse Fire Raging At Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan, Several Govt Documents Burnt To Ashes

The fire, which has affected the third, fourth, fifth and the top sixth floor of the building and the terrace can be seen from various areas of the city.

Bhopal: Firemen douse fire that broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan, a building housing offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2023_000260B)

Bhopal: The six-storey Satpura Bhawan, which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday, resulting in damage to official records, computers, furniture and other property. The fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building, where the Tribal Welfare Department is located, gradually, spread to cover the entire building and was still raging late in the night. However, no casualty was reported, according to an official statement released late night.

“The fire is under control and is now confined to the building. It is not completely doused and efforts are on to completely douse it,” the official said late Monday night.

The fire was so massive that efforts by the firefighters for several hours could not control it, and fire services of the Airport Authority of India were also summoned. Later, the state government sought the help of the IAF to douse the fire.

Fire tenders and firefighters from the Army, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, Airports Authority of India, BHEL, and from Mandideep and Raisen were called in, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Satpura Bhawan is located in front of the Madhya Pradesh Secretariat Vallabh Bhawan. The fire, which has affected the third, fourth, fifth and the top sixth floor of the building and the terrace can be seen from various areas of the city.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Morning visuals from Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan, where a major fire broke out yesterday pic.twitter.com/w6ShWnWwGu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 13, 2023

All official records, especially pertaining to the Tribal Welfare Department, were reportedly reduced into ashes in the fire.

The exact reason of the fire was yet to ascertained so far, however, preliminary information indicates that a blast in an air conditioner may have caused it, Additional Chief Secretary, Administration, Vinod Kumar said.

Mishra also said that a high level committee has been formed to investigate the fire incident in Satpura Bhawan. The five-member committee, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora will conduct a detailed inquiry in the matter and submit the report to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the Congress has raised apprehension on fire incident, alleging that the incident could be a planed conspiracy to destroy files and other documents.

State media in-charge K.K. Mishra said: “Today, (Congress General Secretary) Priyanka Gandhi started the election campaign in MP. A fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan. It is an attempt to destroy documents to hide the corruption of BJP government. During a press conference two weeks back, I had mentioned the BJP would try destroy files to hide its corruption and fire incidents would start in government offices, and now it happened.”

