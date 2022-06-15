Gwalior: A 25-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) officer allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, the police said. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Gwalior. The deceased, Jaidutt Singh, was a flying officer posted in the engineering branch at the Maharajpura Air Base in the city.Also Read - Chanderi: A Hidden Gem In MP That Abounds In Historical Grandeur And Art

He hailed from Bhavnagar in Gujarat and was transferred to Gwalior this January, a police officer said. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Indian Navy to Begin Induction of Women Sailors Soon

“Flying Officer Jaidutt Singh allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room this morning. He was posted at the Maharajpura Air Base here,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotia told reporters. Also Read - Good News For Animal Lovers! Night Walk To Resume at Indore City Zoo Soon. Deets Inside

Soon after getting information about the incident, police rushed to the hostel in the Gole Ka Mandir area and found the officer hanging from the ceiling fan in his room, he said, adding that no suicide note was found.

The deceased was supposed to report to duty at 6 AM, but he took the extreme step before reporting to work, the ASP said. Singh was unmarried and residing in the hostel. Police have informed his family members and further investigation is underway, he added.