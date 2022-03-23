Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will issue a notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan for posting controversial tweets on the recently released movie The Kashmir Files. This was said by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.Also Read - Muslim Family Donates Land Worth Rs 2.5 Crore to Build World's Largest Hindu Temple in Bihar

Niyaz Khan, who is deputy secretary with the MP Public Works Department, had last week in a tweet urged the makers of The Kashmir Files to make a film on the killings of a large number of Muslims in several states of the country, and said members of this minority community are not insects, but citizens of the country. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 12: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Records First Drop, Reaches Close to Rs 200 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Report

Giving details, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has seen Khan’s tweets and added that this is a serious issue which Niyaz is crossing and violating the lakshman rekha (limit) set for (government) officials. Also Read - Pallavi Joshi on Why Bollywood Took 32 Years to Talk About Kashmiri Pandit Genocide - Watch Exclusive Interview

In the twee, Niyaz Khan had also said that he was planning to write a book highlighting the massacre of Muslims so that a movie like The Kashmir Files could be produced by someone to bring the pain and suffering of minorities before Indians. Later, he also appealed to The Kashmir Files producer to transfer all earnings from the movie for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

Soon after his tweet became the talk of the town, Kashmir Files producer Vivek Agnihotri sought an appointment with Khan for exchanging ideas.

Later, state Medical Education Minister Sarang had said he was going to write a letter against Khan to the personnel department, alleging that the IAS officer was talking about firqaparasti (sectarianism).

(With inputs from PTI)