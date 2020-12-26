New Delhi: In strong words, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warned land mafia (who have grabbed the land of poor and weaker people using muscle power and influence), asking them to leave the state else he will bury them 10 feet deep in the ground. Also Read - MP Board 10th and 12th Exam 2021: MPBSE Extends Application Deadline, Register at mpbse.nic.in

Speaking at an event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Hoshangabad district, Chouhan said, “I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, else, I will bury you 10 feet deep in the ground and no one will know about your whereabouts.” Also Read - MP Software Engineer Marries Two Women in Five Days, Caught After Relative Sends Pics To First Wife

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad Dist. yesterday pic.twitter.com/YvQ7SyHGdy
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

“Good governance is being implemented in the state as per the vision of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Ji. There will be rule of law in the state, not of goons and miscreants”, he stated remembering the former PM.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh CM had used strong words against rapists, especially those accused of raping children. He had termed them a burden on earth who do not deserve to live. “Yeh darinde dharti par bojh hai. Yeh dharti par jeevit rahne ke layak nahi hai,” (These beasts are a burden on the earth. They do not deserve to live),” Chouhan had said.