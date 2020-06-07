New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an 80-year-old man was tied to a hospital bed in Shajapur district allegedly after his family was not able to pay the bill for his treatment in the hospital. While the family claims that they paid at least some portion of the bill, the hospital, on the other hand, said that the man was having convulsions and was tied so that he does not hurt himself. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: As States Get to Decide Guidelines, Madhya Pradesh Extends Lockdown Till June 15, Religious Places Not Opening

Reacting to the incident, Shajapur District Collector VS Rawat, told news agency ANI, “We’ve sent a team to hospital to investigate matter. Police probe on. Report awaited. Action will be taken accordingly.” Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Liquor Baron Doles Out Money For 180-seater Plane Just to Fly 4 People to Delhi

According to reports, the man was brought to Shajapur District Hospital earlier this week due to a stomach ailment and was allegedly tied after the family members were not able to pay the hospital bill and yet, urged the hospital administration to discharge him.

His daughter, reportedly, made some deposits with the hospital but was not able to settle the full amount.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, taking cognisance of the incident, tweeted: “A case of cruelty with a senior citizen in a hospital in Shajapur has come to my notice. The culprits will not be spared, strict action will be taken.”

शाजापुर के एक अस्पताल में वरिष्ठ नागरिक के साथ क्रूरतम व्यवहार का मामला संज्ञान में आया है। दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा, सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जायेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 6, 2020

The incident comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is already among the worst coronavirus-hit states in the country. With over 9,000 cases thus far, it is among top ten worst-affected states in the country.