Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is making all-out efforts to give both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population (above 18 years) by the end of 2021 and has been implementing different guidelines for different parts of the state to achieve the target. At the same time, people in the state are receiving messages that they have received their second dose of the vaccine even if the second dose is still due.

Surprisingly, such messages are being received via cowin.gov.in, the official website, which is being operated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last week, IANS has gone through over a dozen such messages. It has been verified that people who have received such messages are mainly from two districts in the state — Rewa and Shahdol.

The details and contact numbers of many people who received such messages available with IANS revealed that these messages were sent to those people whose second doses are due in the next few days or those who have missed their second jab as they have shifted to another district.

For instance, Manas Dwivedi and his father Ramesh Dwivedi’s second jab was due on November 13. Manas took his first dose in his hometown in Gangeo in the Rewa district during a vaccination camp organised at the block level in August, but he then shifted to Bhopal for a private job in September and his second dose was due on November 13. He did not take his second jab but on November 22 Manas received a message on his registered mobile number, which reads, “Dear Manas Dwivedi, congratulations, You have successfully completed the schedule of all doses of COVID-19 vaccine. You can download your certificate at cowin.gov.in.”

“My father and I had taken the first dose of vaccine on the same date at the same camp that was organised at our village in August. I missed my second dose because I shifted to Bhopal while my father also missed it because of ill health. But, we both have received messages that we have received both doses. I have even downloaded a certificate of the second dose from the government’s official website. Can we receive our second dose in this condition?” Manas said.

Another such example is from Rewa district, where the father Ashrfilal Gupta and daughter Sikha Gupta received messages on November 1, which read that they have received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while they claimed they have not taken their second dose.

IANS has found over a dozen such cases from Rewa and Shahdol districts in Madhya Pradesh and has verified them. The health officials in Rewa and Shahdol districts said they were not aware of any such messages, but they will look into the matter if they receive any complaints in this regard.

As per the state government’s data, around 5.49 crore population in Madhya Pradesh is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. A total of 8.45 cr doses of vaccine have been administered till November 26.

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a month-long mass campaign for vaccination to achieve its target of inoculating 100 per cent eligible population by the end of this year. For that, the government has been issuing different guidelines at different times. As the district administrations have been tasked to provide vaccination for 100 per cent people under their jurisdictions, several district administrations have come up with innovative measures to encourage the people to receive their vaccine doses so that the target can be achieved by December 31.

Measures taken by the state and district administrations to encourage people to receive their vaccine doses:

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has announced that food grains at fair price shops will be given only to those who have taken both doses of the vaccine. A notice was issued to the department on November 7, 2021.

Apart from this, several district administrations and traders have come up with innovative measures to assist the state government to achieve its target. For instance, Namkeen and Sev (traditional savouries) in Ratlam district in the western part of the state will be served only to customers who have taken both the doses.

Similarly, liquor shops in Mandsaur district last week announced a 10 per cent discount on Indian made liquor for those who have taken both doses. However, the move drew criticism and the decision was rolled back within 24 hours.

Also, health workers are not only going door-to-door and organising vaccination camps at the local level but also visiting in fields and forest areas, especially in tribal areas to provide vaccine doses to the people.