Indore-2 Assembly Election: Direct Contest Between BJP’s 3-Time MLA And Congress

Indore-2 Assembly Election: Direct Contest Between BJP’s 3-Time MLA And Congress

This year, the seat is set to have a direct contest between BJP's three time MLA Ramesh Mendola and Chintu Choukse as Congress candidate. The seat has been BJP bastion from last 30 years, which was once known as mill area.

Indore-2 Assembly Election 2023: The Election for Indore-2 Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. This seat is a BJP stronghold; the party has won last six assembly polls from here. In 2018, Ramesh Mendola from Bharatiya Janata Party, won the Indore-2 constituency securing 1,38,794 votes while 67,783 votes were polled in favour of Advocate Mohan Singh Sengar of the Indian National Congress.

This year, the seat is set to have a direct contest between BJP’s three time MLA Ramesh Mendola and Chintu Choukse as Congress candidate. The seat has been BJP bastion from last 30 years, which was once known as mill area. It has now emerged as one of well-developed constituencies of the district with residential colonies, commercial markets and migrant people making it their permanent address.

Mendola’s supporters are riding high on the works of development carried out in the area while Choukse has emerged as a new ray-of hope for Congress workers as he has been very vocal on the issues pertaining to people.

Indore-2 has a total of 3,48,806 voters that includes 1,76,979 male and 1,71,818 female and 9 third gender voters. The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Indore-2 Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3.

