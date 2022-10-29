Indore: In a bone-tingling incident, 2 minors died after consuming poison in a group. Hailing from Ashta, three 16-year-old girls bunked school on Friday and went to Indore where all of them took poison together, according to a report by Times of India. Unfortunately, two of them died while undergoing treatment while the third one is reportedly in a critical condition.Also Read - Jealous Boyfriend Kills Man For Talking To His Partner, Dumps Body In Sewer

According to Additional DCP Prashant Choubey, the girls had purchased poisoned in Ashta itself but travelled 120 km to Indore and decided to kill themselves.

An Unfortunate Chain of Events

As per investigation report, one of the girls had come to meet her boyfriend and was carrying poison to kill herself if he refused to meet her. Another one decided to take such a step owing to family disputes while the third consumed poison because her friends did so.

Quoting ADCP Choubey, ToI reported that the girls roamed around in the city for a while and then took poison in a garden area near a hospital in Bhanwarkuan area. Immediately, the three were rushed to hospital where two of them died during treatment.

The family members of the minors have reached Indore.