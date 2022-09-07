Indore: The government school teachers in the city , like other government employees, will receive encashment of 300 days earned leave within two months. This comes after an order by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled in favour of the government school teachers who had moved court claiming that they were not being given benefits of earned leave encashment like employees of other government departments.Also Read - Mother vs Tiger: Woman Fights Tiger To Save Her 15-month-old Son, Rescues Him From Jaws Of Big Cat

Counsel for the petitioners, Abhinav P Dhanodkar informed the court the government is not making payment of leave encashment (to which they are entitled) to the petitioners, while the issue regarding payment of earned leave has already been decided by the Coordinate Bench of HC at Gwalior.

Counsel for the government, Akash Sharma did not dispute and informed the court that if representation is submitted by the petitioners in that regard, then the same will be duly considered by the respondents.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar directed that if petitioners submit a representation to the competent authority of the respondents within 15 days (from the date of judgement on August 26), then the same shall be considered and decided by the said authority, in accordance with law.