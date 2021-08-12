Bhopal: India’s cleanest city Indore has now been declared as the first ‘water plus’ city of the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, informed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. The MP CM said Indore, the state’s commercial capital, has set an example for other cities.Also Read - Over 5 Dead In 15 Days After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

“Heartiest congratulations to the citizens of Indore as it becomes the first SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) Water+ certified city under #SwachhSurvekshan2021. Indore has been an example for the whole nation for its determination and dedication towards cleanliness. May it continue to bring glory to the state,” Chouhan said in a tweet. Also Read - NATRAX: Inside Pics of World's 5th Largest High-Speed Track in Indore

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Informing about the work done to achieve this tag, Indore district collector Manish Singh said, “According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan, 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs were tapped by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) which also freed the city’s Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines.”

Indore civic commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that seven sewerage treatment plants were constructed in the city and about 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from them is being used.

According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells and all water bodies has also been done, she added.