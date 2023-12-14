Home

Sex Denied, Man Stabs Live-In Partner To Death In Indore, Locks Body In Rented House

The accused, Praveen Singh Dhakad (24), originally a resident of Guna district, got furious when the victim refused to have physical relations with him and stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors.

Indore: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 13) in Indore for allegedly killing a live-in partner because she refused to have physical relations with him. The victim and the accused were living together in a rented house in the city for the last few days after becoming friends on Instagram, according to police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that the woman was killed in the couple’s rented house in the Raoji Bazaar area on December 7 and her body was recovered by cops two days later on December 9.

The accused, Praveen Singh Dhakad (24), originally a resident of Guna district, got furious when the victim refused to have physical relations with him and stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors. The woman started bleeding profusely and died on the spot, said Vishwakarma. The accused panicked and fled after locking the house from outside and also took away her mobile phone.

