‘Decided To Die At 30 Long Time Ago’: Indore Man Shoots Self Dead, Leaves Behind 8-Yr-Old Suicide Note

Aditya Sharma, shot himself in the head with a pistol at his home in Indore on Thursday, leaving behind a suicide note in which he wrote that he only wanted to live till the age of 30.

The deceased Aditya Sharma (L) and the purported suicide note (R) he left behind.

Indore: In a heartbreaking yet unusual incident, a hotelier in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore shot himself dead and left behind a seven-page long suicide note–purportedly written by him at least 8-9 years ago– in which he wrote that he had decided to live only till the age of 30 a long time ago.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as 30-year-old Aditya Sharma, shot himself in the head with a pistol at his home in Hira Nagar locality of Indore on Thursday. Aditya had left behind a seven-page suicide note written in Hindi in which the bachelor had written that he had decided long ago to only live till the age of 30.

“The blood-soaked body of the man was found in his house in Hira Nagar locality. The pistol which he obtained in 2016 for self-protection was found lying nearby. In the note, he said he was ending his life and no one should be held responsible,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhaysheel Yewale told news agency PTI.

Will live only till 30

The official said that the contents of the seven-page suicide note indicate that the deceased may having been suffering from mental health issues.

“In the note, he has written he had decided some eight-nine years ago that he would only live till 30. He has also written that he had no troubles in life,” the ACP said.

In the suicide note, Aditya had reportedly expressed his “heartfelt wish” that he wanted to live only till the age of 30 and die before witnessing anyone from his family departing from this world, especially his mother.

It is also being reported that the deceased was a huge fan of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and has mentioned his name in the suicide note, writing that he will miss the late artiste.

The content of the note gives an indication that he may have been struggling with mental health issues but all angles are being investigated in connection with the death, Yewale said.

(With PTI inputs)

