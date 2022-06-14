Indore: All you nocturnal beasts out there, there is good news for you. Indore city zoo is resuming with “Zoo Snooze”, a first of its kind night walk to experience animals’ habitats at night. The first night walk of this season is going to start on June 17 on the occasion of World Crocodile Day.Also Read - Timekeeper From Indore Boasts of an Antique Collection Of 650 Working Clocks!

What Is Zoo Snooze?

It is a night walk where visitors can see nocturnal animals going about their activities when the sun goes down. Indore Zoo is the country's first zoo to organise night walks for animal lovers. Zoo Snooze was first started in 2018. Every year, it starts during the monsoon season and ends in December. During this period, walks are organised on occasions such as World Crocodile Day, Lion Day and other such occasions. It is organised once or twice every month. Animals such as porcupines, big cats, crocodiles, owls and others can be seen here. Monsoon is the best time to go on a night walk as snakes and other reptiles are also be visible during this time.

Timings And Other Details:

Interested citizens need to register for the walk in advance. There are only limited seats of 20 to 30 people in every slot of a walk. The groups can observe nocturnal animals, go on a moonlight safari and participate in various educational activities. The visitors have to report at the zoo at 6:30 PM. The walk will begin at 7:30 PM and end by 9 PM.

The following programs are available for all snoozes:

Nocturnal Animals

Visit the zoo to witness nocturnal animals begin their day when the sun goes down.

Do you know the story of Noah’s Ark? What about Jonah and the whale? Examine the wonder of God’s creations as you explore animals and their adaptations.

Learn about how these creatures become endangered, as well as things we all can do to help protect them.

Animals can be found in all different places discover different of habitats around the world in this fun filled snooze.

People who are interested in the night walk at the city zoo can contact at 9179154759 for further information.