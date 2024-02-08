Home

Indore Mumbai Vande Bharat Train: Sumitra Mahajan Writes Letter To Railway Minister, Demands Operation Of New Train

Indore-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train: MP Sumitra Mahajan has written a letter to the Railway Minister and demanded the operation of Vande Bharat Train between Indore and Mumbai.

Indore-Mumbai Vande Bharat Train: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and MP Sumitra Mahajan has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding the operation of the Vande Bharat Train between Indore and Mumbai. Currently, only two trains are running between Indore and Mumbai. One runs regularly, while the other operates for two days in a week. In the letter, Mahajan mentioned that for 39 years, the Avantika Express runs daily between Indore and Mumbai, and the Duronto Express operates only on Sundays and Fridays. This route is quite busy. There is daily air service and more than 40 buses running between Indore and Mumbai. Therefore, a rapid railway service like Vande Bharat or running the Duronto train for four days a week between Indore and Mumbai should be considered.

