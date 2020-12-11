Indore: Electricity company officials of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial city Indore will use electric vehicles starting 2021. A charging station to power up these vehicles is being set up at the Polo Ground here. Also Read - MP NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins at dme.mponline.gov.in, Details Here

Along with the managing director of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, six other officials of the headquarters will also use e-vehicles in the new year to promote and send out an “environment-friendly” message. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Orchha On UNESCO World Heritage Cities List

These e-vehicles neither emit smoke nor make much noise. Also Read - Millionaire Overnight! MP Farmer Finds Diamond Worth Rs 60 lakh in Land He Leased For Rs 200

Seven e-vehicles have been bought and placed at the company headquarters. Preparations have been made to build a charging station. Both will be done by next month.

Managing Director Amit Tomar said “e-vehicle is the demand of time, and it has more importance in a Smart City like Indore. That is why we have decided to adopt e-vehicle.”